Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $47,760.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graco stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

