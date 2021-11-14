Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.76. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

