Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 213,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,499. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock worth $506,143 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

