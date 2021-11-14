Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

GBNH stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

