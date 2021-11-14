Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Grenke in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

ETR:GLJ opened at €33.92 ($39.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.73. Grenke has a twelve month low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a twelve month high of €43.10 ($50.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.02.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

