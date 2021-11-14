GSI Technology (GSIT) and The Competition Financial Review

GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) is one of 157 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GSI Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 GSI Technology Competitors 2192 8746 16199 662 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 4.85%. Given GSI Technology’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSI Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GSI Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million -$21.50 million -7.51 GSI Technology Competitors $3.35 billion $580.05 million -5.03

GSI Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% GSI Technology Competitors -12.46% 3.34% 2.73%

Summary

GSI Technology rivals beat GSI Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

