Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) versus Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Head to Head Survey

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.77 $6.83 million $2.09 15.41 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.89 $8.35 million $2.59 10.62

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77% Middlefield Banc 27.25% 11.22% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.68%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 47.29%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

