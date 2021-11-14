Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.89. Guild posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

