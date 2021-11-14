Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Financial Comparison

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and Ecoark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.75 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -24.09 Ecoark $15.56 million 6.38 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -6.98

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecoark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecoark beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

