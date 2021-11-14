H Melville Hope III Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.06 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.