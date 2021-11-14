H Melville Hope III Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.06 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $25.46.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
