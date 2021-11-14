Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after purchasing an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

