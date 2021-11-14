Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cintas were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $438.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.37. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

