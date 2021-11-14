Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

