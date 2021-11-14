Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

