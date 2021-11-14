Hathor (HTR) Tops One Day Volume of $38.24 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Hathor has traded 118.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $368.29 million and approximately $38.24 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

