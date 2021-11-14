HC Wainwright Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $4.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 149.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.