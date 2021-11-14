HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$3.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMT. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34. The stock has a market cap of C$346.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

