Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDDRF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 14,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,386. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

