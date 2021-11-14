HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 42,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

