HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.54 ($94.75).

ETR HEI opened at €66.02 ($77.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.39. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

