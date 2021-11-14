Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $94,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $45,945,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF opened at $42.00 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.