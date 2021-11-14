Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $182.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.99. 112,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.