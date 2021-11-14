Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Lessened by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

