Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) CFO Sells $761,014.94 in Stock

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

