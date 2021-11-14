Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $25.98 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.