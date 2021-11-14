Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Purchases A$150,976.50 in Stock

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) insider Christopher Saxon acquired 18,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.02 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of A$150,976.50 ($107,840.36).

The company has a current ratio of 31.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Home Consortium’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.47%.

Home Consortium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages real estate properties in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail and services centers. Its property portfolio consists of 35 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

