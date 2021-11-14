HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HMST. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

