Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,007. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Hookipa Pharma worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

