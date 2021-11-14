Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of HOOK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 32.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 901,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 704.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

