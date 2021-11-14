Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Humanigen stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.