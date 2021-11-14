Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT opened at C$19.14 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of C$1.14 and a one year high of C$20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 51.73.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$2,512,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,630,051.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.