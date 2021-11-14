Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $73.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 524,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

