HYCON (HYC) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 7% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $787,991.68 and $406,060.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002030 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00088381 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

