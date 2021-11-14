Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

