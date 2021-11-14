IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,080.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.04.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

