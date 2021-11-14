ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ICCGF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

