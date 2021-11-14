iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

ICAD opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 43.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in iCAD by 85.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 80,823 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

