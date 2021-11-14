IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives C$5.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMV shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV stock opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$157.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.