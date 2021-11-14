IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

IMV stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMV shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

