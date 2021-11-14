IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) vs. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Head to Head Contrast

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get IMV alerts:

This table compares IMV and Clovis Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $220,000.00 578.71 -$26.02 million ($0.45) -3.44 Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 3.11 -$369.21 million ($2.83) -1.39

IMV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clovis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -14,569.68% -118.77% -77.58% Clovis Oncology -191.62% N/A -48.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IMV and Clovis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40 Clovis Oncology 0 1 1 0 2.50

IMV presently has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 99.68%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 74.49%. Given IMV’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMV is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

IMV has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats IMV on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities. Its drug candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a targeted T cell therapy that has completed multiple phases 1 and 1b trials generating results in late-stage ovarian cancer and relapsed/refractory DLBCL (Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma) where it has identified a predictive biomarker. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on May 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.