Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

