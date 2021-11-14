Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.82 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $42,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Visa by 162.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $212.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

