Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

