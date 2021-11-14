Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

