Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 3,734 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

