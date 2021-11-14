Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 975 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 98.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 265.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,988,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,820,000 after buying an additional 1,444,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

