indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Raised to $16.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ INDI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.