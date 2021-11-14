Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Financial Contrast

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55%

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.72%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 14.52 -$6.95 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 16.90 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

