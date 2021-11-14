Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

