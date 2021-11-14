Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
