Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Information Services Group stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

